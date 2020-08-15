You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Unlawful looting is not protesting. It’s greed, not grief
Letter: Unlawful looting is not protesting. It's greed, not grief

Hundreds ransack downtown Chicago businesses after shooting

Yogi Dalal hugs his daughter Jigisha as his other daughter Kajal, left, bows her head Monday after the family business was vandalized in Chicago. Chicago’s police commissioner says more than 100 people were arrested following a night of looting and unrest that left several officers injured and caused damage in the city’s upscale Magnificent Mile shopping district and other parts of the city.

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

 Associated Press

If they shout, I will hear them. If their words are condensed on a sign, I will read their broader message. If they march, I will walk their path or let them pass on mine.

But if they loot, I can only see their greed, not grief (“Protesters move the line away from civil disobedience toward anarchy,” Aug. 12). If they burn down the doors of those who have invested in making the community a better place, they will lose me, as the final embers of compassion get drawn up in their flames.

Robert Utt • St. Charles

