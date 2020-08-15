Letter: Unlawful looting is not protesting. It’s greed, not grief

If they shout, I will hear them. If their words are condensed on a sign, I will read their broader message. If they march, I will walk their path or let them pass on mine.
But if they loot, I can only see their greed, not grief (“Protesters move the line away from civil disobedience toward anarchy,” Aug. 12). If they burn down the doors of those who have invested in making the community a better place, they will lose me, as the final embers of compassion get drawn up in their flames.
Robert Utt • St. Charles
