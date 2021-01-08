Letter: Unless national debt is dealt with quickly, we’ll default

Regarding George Will’s column “Dubious noises: GOP finally wants to talk about the debt” (Dec. 29): Will is correct about the deficit/debt problem and the likelihood it will be dealt with. However, his statement that “there are just two ways to fund a government: current taxes or future taxes” is misleading, in that it implies that the government cannot be permanently funded by debt.

He had previously noted that “deficits don’t matter as long as the interest rate for servicing the debt is lower than the rate of economic growth,” which gets much closer to the heart of the problem. The critical metric is the ratio of debt service to the Gross National Product. As this ratio gets larger, there will be a point where investors will start becoming concerned about the government’s ability to service the debt. If this happens, some investors will start demanding a higher interest rate to compensate them for the additional risk. Higher interest rates mean higher costs for debt service and will cause other investors to begin to worry and demand higher interest rates.