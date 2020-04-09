Letter: Unlike Pritzker, Parson bungled coronavirus response
Letter: Unlike Pritzker, Parson bungled coronavirus response

First COVID-19 death announced in Missouri

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson stands alongside Columbia Mayor Brian Treece to announce the first known C0VID-19 death in Missouri on Wednesday, March 18, outside his office at the Missouri Capitol in Jefferson City. The patient was diagnosed with COVID-19 in Boone County, which includes Columbia, and contracted the disease through travel.  Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com 

 Laurie Skrivan

I have a message for Missouri voters: Give Gov. Mike Parson the boot this November. His response to the coronavirus outbreak in your state has been pathetic. The difference between what is going on in your state and what is taking place in Illinois could not be more stark and different.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has been terrific in his response. Pritzker has taken the coronavirus outbreak seriously from the beginning. And fortunately in my state, Pritzker has had a statewide lockdown for more than three weeks, showing he cares about the well-being and health of Illinois citizens. Parson began his lockdown only recently, on Monday.

We don’t have a gubernatorial election in Illinois this year. And President Donald Trump will almost certainly get crushed in my state by former Vice President and Democratic candidate Joe Biden in the general election.

But you do have a gubernatorial election in Missouri. Parson deserves an “F” for his response to coronavirus. He has endangered the lives of countless Missourians, likely to cause unnecessary deaths. Give him the boot.

Herbert Vermaas • Salem, Ill.

