Letter: Unlike real leaders, Trump can't seem to tell the truth

Regarding "Trump denies downplaying virus, casts doubt on mask usage" (Sept. 15): For his latest book journalist Bob Woodward interviewed President Donald Trump 18 times, and the audio tapes revealed shocking statements.
President Trump said on Feb. 7, “the virus is deadly stuff” and is “five times as bad as the most strenuous of flus.” Within 24 hours, the president spoke to the American people and said “the virus is contained.” He continued saying that throughout February, and “it will magically disappear.” On March 19, Trump told Woodward that it is dangerous to young people as well as older people. Yet, in future briefings, he said “young people are almost immune.” Trump defends these statements, saying he didn’t want to cause panic. Is he kidding? He also says Woodward should have made these revelations public if he thought they were so bad.
The president is supposed to lead and tell the American people the truth. His failure to do that is a blatant example of irresponsibility. Trump compares himself to Abraham Lincoln, Franklin Roosevelt and Winston Churchill. That’s downright laughable. Those leaders told the truth. Trump has no clue about facts and truth. He lives in his own reality world of alternative facts and truths and has done that his entire life. Do the research on his pre-political past. Trump’s leadership is sorely lacking.
Buddy Wolke • Edwardsville
