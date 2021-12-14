Letter: Unvaccinated are carelessly clogging up local hospitals

Regarding "St. Louis-area hospitals struggle to keep up with latest surge of COVID-19 patients, task force leader says" (Dec. 8): In my opinion, Dr. Clay Dunagan, BJC Health Care’s chief clinical officer, isn’t being completely truthful when he describes emergency room patients having “long dwell times” waiting for a hospital bed. It’s much worse than that. I recently spent three days in an emergency room bed, waiting for a room in a cardiac care unit. But I was lucky. One previous patient waited eight days.

Waiting for a hospital bed in an emergency room is loud, cold and scary as hell. In fact, it is hell. And because I am fully vaccinated and boosted, it makes me furious that I had to endure this because people who don’t believe in vaccines are suffocating our hospital systems.

As my third day in the emergency room drew to a close, I demanded they find me a hospital out of that institution’s network. This demand was successful, and several hours later I was in a different hospital with equally amazing technology and their own group totally exhausted caregivers.