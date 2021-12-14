 Skip to main content
Letter: Unvaccinated are carelessly clogging up local hospitals
Letter: Unvaccinated are carelessly clogging up local hospitals

Regarding "St. Louis-area hospitals struggle to keep up with latest surge of COVID-19 patients, task force leader says" (Dec. 8): In my opinion, Dr. Clay Dunagan, BJC Health Care’s chief clinical officer, isn’t being completely truthful when he describes emergency room patients having “long dwell times” waiting for a hospital bed. It’s much worse than that. I recently spent three days in an emergency room bed, waiting for a room in a cardiac care unit. But I was lucky. One previous patient waited eight days.

Waiting for a hospital bed in an emergency room is loud, cold and scary as hell. In fact, it is hell. And because I am fully vaccinated and boosted, it makes me furious that I had to endure this because people who don’t believe in vaccines are suffocating our hospital systems.

As my third day in the emergency room drew to a close, I demanded they find me a hospital out of that institution’s network. This demand was successful, and several hours later I was in a different hospital with equally amazing technology and their own group totally exhausted caregivers.

Wake up, people. Our health care system is in serious trouble. Our hospitals aren't perfect, but they’re all we’ve got right now, and we need them desperately.

My hope is that no one else is ever forced to spend even one night in an emergency room bed. My bigger hope is that Americans will come to their senses and get the damn vaccine.

Barbara L. Finch • Clayton  

