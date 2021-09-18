Letter: Unvaccinated deprive sick of scarce hospital beds

Regarding the letter "Biden's vaccine mandate divides Americans more" (Sept. 15): The writer asserts, “A logical question would be: If vaccines are so effective, why do fully vaccinated people like me need protection from those individuals who choose to exercise their free will."

The writer should ask that question of the family of Ray DeMonia, a fully-vaccinated Alabama man who suffered a cardiac event recently. Forty-three hospitals didn't have room for him because of the influx of unvaccinated patients sick with the coronavirus. He was ultimately airlifted more than 200 miles to a hospital in Mississippi and later died.

Think of this scenario and substitute people afflicted with stroke, bleeding ulcers, aneurysms, or victims of car accidents, falls, or work-related injuries. How many of these people should suffer due to the unspeakable selfishness of the unvaccinated? How many children will experience an intensive care unit because adults around them are choosing to put them at risk rather than get vaccinated?

It is unjustifiable in a moral society to tout the freedom of the unvaccinated while their choice leads to the death of fellow citizens.

Ann Marie Anderson • Kirkwood