Letter: Unvaccinated health workers should find new profession

Regarding “Missouri judge says county health orders illegal and must be lifted” (Nov. 24): Well it’s about time health mandates for health care workers are stopped. As an emergency and urgent care physician, I treat patients with the coronavirus and some with influenza, and then shortly thereafter suture a laceration or check patients’ throats for strep. Why do I have to be immunized for the coronavirus and the flu? If vaccine skeptics are that worried about catching the germs I’ve been exposed to all day, then they can get vaccinated.

For that matter, wearing a mask for 8 to 12 hours is tiresome. If some are concerned I’m breathing germs on them, then they should wear a dang mask. And I find washing my hands over and over makes them extremely dry and itchy, so I guess the policy for washing between patients should stop. Vaccine skeptics will just have to trust me to know when my hands are dirty.