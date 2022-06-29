Letter: Unwanted children could grow into criminal adults

Regarding “ Abortions are banned in Missouri, but lawmakers say the fight isn’t over ” (June 26): The Missouri Legislature’s exploitation of the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade formally mandates that a potential (in many cases not viable) life that is not planned or wanted is more important than the continued self-governing life of a young woman, even under the repulsive situations of rape and incest.

Lawmakers have deprived a woman of the right to make very arduous decisions about her own body and future, as well as exacerbated the risk of increased crime. It is well known that criminal behavior is frequently cultivated in environments where children grow up without parental supervision or caring. The increase in the birth rate of children born to women undesiring to be mothers will lead to expanding spirals of antisocial behavior, in my opinion. I believe mothers and their fetuses dying from illegal abortions and adoptions into healthy families will be minor mitigating factors in these statistics.