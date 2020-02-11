Letter: Unworthy Limbaugh is the architect of incivility

Regarding the editorial: “Trump sows division in America with Medal of Freedom for Rush Limbaugh” (Feb. 8): Rush Limbaugh, perhaps more than any other man, is responsible for the state of "debate" today.
Concurrently, others, including Newt Gingrich and, in my view, Fox’s "Married With Children," contributed in no small measure to the divisiveness and coarsening of our conversations.
I’m sure President Donald Trump gained points for this gaudy display during his State of the Union address. Limbaugh seemed shocked, as he should have been, but may now realize that he was the nexus for the eventual election of Donald J. Trump. Limbaugh is the architect of our incivility.
Greg Geno • Overland