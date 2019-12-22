Letter: Uplifting parenting story is nice break from news
Letter: Uplifting parenting story is nice break from news

Meet Kimora and Marissa, the new Brotherton sisters

Marissa, left, and Kimora Brotherton enjoy candy and stuffed animals given to them by a family court commissioner on their adoption day as they sit with their father Bill Brotherton on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. Geri and Bill Brotherton of Bridgeton, who have adopted nine children and have three biological ones, have cared for Kimora since she was nine months old. Marissa came to them two days after birth. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

 Robert Cohen

Kudos to the Post-Dispatch staff who opted to put a heartwarming, non-polarizing newsworthy story front and center, "Traditional parenting is not going to work" (Dec. 16). I read it from beginning to end with a smile on my face the entire time. I have the opposite reaction when I am bombarded with news of impeachment, the Russia probe and the Loop Trolley. Thank you for the wonderful breath of fresh air. Please continue to give us stories that edify mankind, not bring it down.

Lynn Schroeder • Barnhart

