Letter: Uplifting parenting story is nice break from news

Kudos to the Post-Dispatch staff who opted to put a heartwarming, non-polarizing newsworthy story front and center, "Traditional parenting is not going to work" (Dec. 16). I read it from beginning to end with a smile on my face the entire time. I have the opposite reaction when I am bombarded with news of impeachment, the Russia probe and the Loop Trolley. Thank you for the wonderful breath of fresh air. Please continue to give us stories that edify mankind, not bring it down.
Lynn Schroeder • Barnhart