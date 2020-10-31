Letter: Upon examination, Trump accomplished very little

Regarding the letter “ Trump’s accomplishments are worth considering ” (Oct. 26): There are a few important caveats to this listing of President Donald Trump’s accomplishments: 1) The stock market did hit an all-time high, but the average annualized return under President Barack Obama was about 12%, and Trump’s so far is about 13%. Plus, Trump’s stock market was paid for by trillion-dollar deficits due to his tax cut, which did not pay for itself, as promised. 2) Trump did unilaterally raise tariffs on China but without an international coalition. China simply found other markets. And there’s no evidence he brought back manufacturing. 3) He didn’t really ban travel from China. He banned Chinese travelers from China. Thousands of likely infected Americans were returned home with no testing or quarantining.

And his most significant non-accomplishment: Trump declared he was not responsible for the pandemic and threatened to leave blue states to fend for themselves until red states caught up and forced him to pay attention. Other countries mandated masks and measures to mitigate the virus spread, but Trump was too concerned about his reelection to acknowledge the problem. Ironically, early on, if one his advisers had appealed to his delicate ego and told him he would be a big hero if he aggressively fought the pandemic, he’d be on a solid path to reelection. Instead, our nation has needlessly lost nearly 230,000 lives and will have trillions of dollars of debt to repay. It didn’t have to be this way.