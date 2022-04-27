Letter: Urban crime and antics also are bad for the environment

Regarding “ Watch Now: Cori Bush, keynote speaker at Earth Day Festival, talks about its return ” (April 23): Rep. Cori Bush’s appearance at Earth Day reminds me that she and other hard-hitting area progressives need to reconsider their anti-enforcement, anti-justice agenda for crimes and violations that damage the environment.

Accommodation of illegal motor vehicle use, unlawful building use, misuse of public rights of way, urban firearms use, theft damage and vandalism are all terribly bad for our local environment. The smashed-out and shot-out windows, open-exhaust street racing, littering, trashing of green spaces and pedestrian right-of-way violations negatively impact air quality, noise abatement, energy efficiency, and walkability. These are important environmental considerations in multi-racial urban communities. Violators should not continue to be shielded by policymakers.