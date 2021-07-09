Letter: Urban farming is inspiring for north St. Louis County

I was so encouraged reading what is happening in Florissant with Tyrean Lewis, founder of Heru Urban Farming, and his farming in north St. Louis County. (“ Tilling north St. Louis, planting for a healthier future, ” June 27). This is a nice contrast to what seems to be the usual negative stories about this area.

I’m so happy to hear that Lewis is growing fresh produce accessible to people who can use good healthy food. I thank the Post-Dispatch for sharing this story and again showing that good land is being put to such a wonderful cause. We should be proud of citizens like Lewis.