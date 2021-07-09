 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Urban farming is inspiring for north St. Louis County
0 comments

Letter: Urban farming is inspiring for north St. Louis County

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Heru Urban Farming grows food for the community

Tyrean Lewis, founder of Heru Urban Farming lets his son, Tyrean Lewis Jr., and daughter, Jada Lewis, help water some pepper plants at the farm in Florissant on May 31, 2021. Photo by Sara Diggins, sdiggins@post-dispatch.com

 Sara Diggins

I was so encouraged reading what is happening in Florissant with Tyrean Lewis, founder of Heru Urban Farming, and his farming in north St. Louis County. (“Tilling north St. Louis, planting for a healthier future,” June 27). This is a nice contrast to what seems to be the usual negative stories about this area.

I’m so happy to hear that Lewis is growing fresh produce accessible to people who can use good healthy food. I thank the Post-Dispatch for sharing this story and again showing that good land is being put to such a wonderful cause. We should be proud of citizens like Lewis.

Jeanette Donofrio • Florissant

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports