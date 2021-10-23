 Skip to main content
Letter: US and Post-Dispatch unfairly biased for Israeli agenda
Letter: US and Post-Dispatch unfairly biased for Israeli agenda

Regarding “Israel quietly advances settlements critics say bisect West Bank” (Oct. 18): For over 75 years, the Zionists have driven Palestinians off their land, killing and injuring thousands. In my opinion, Israel has continued to commit crimes against humanity and has treated Palestinians as fourth-rate people condemned to the apartheid treatment. All the while. the United States continues to give Israel more than $4 billion dollars annually so its leaders can continue terrorizing Palestinians. Unfortunately, Israel is the tail that wags the U.S. dog and has Congress bowing down to Israel’s every beck and call.

I believe, by placing this article on the back page, instead of the front page, where it belongs, indicates that the Post-Dispatch has also bowed down to Israeli demands. Actually, I’m surprised the paper even printed it at all.

Richard E. Browning • Pacific

