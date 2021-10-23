Letter: US and Post-Dispatch unfairly biased for Israeli agenda

Regarding “Israel quietly advances settlements critics say bisect West Bank” (Oct. 18): For over 75 years, the Zionists have driven Palestinians off their land, killing and injuring thousands. In my opinion, Israel has continued to commit crimes against humanity and has treated Palestinians as fourth-rate people condemned to the apartheid treatment. All the while. the United States continues to give Israel more than $4 billion dollars annually so its leaders can continue terrorizing Palestinians. Unfortunately, Israel is the tail that wags the U.S. dog and has Congress bowing down to Israel’s every beck and call.