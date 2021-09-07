 Skip to main content
Letter: US attempt at Afghanistan nation building was foolish
Letter: US attempt at Afghanistan nation building was foolish

Regarding "Biden defends departure from 'forever war,' praises airlift" (Sept. 1): Those who hold the Biden administration solely responsible for the chaos involving the Afghanistan withdrawal are sadly mistaken in my opinion. Certainly, former presidents George W. Bush, Barack Obama, and Donald Trump should share equally in the blame. That said, it’s important to put the fiasco in proper perspective.

One should remember how the United States got involved in the first place with the 9/11 attacks, whose leaders the Taliban permitted to operate in Afghanistan before the 2001 U.S. invasion. The U.S. and its allies drove these groups out of Afghanistan and into neighboring Pakistan.

Had the U.S. withdrawn at that time, which I believe they should have done, the catastrophe that resulted later when the Taliban reemerged could have been avoided. Instead, the U.S. and its allies stayed in Afghanistan far too long. The nation-building experiment, I believe, had no chance to succeed.

One would have thought that the U.S. had learned its lesson when it tried hopelessly to force another country, Vietnam, to accept our system of Western-style democracy.

Gene Carton • University City 

