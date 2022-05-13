Letter: US attitude toward childcare, mothers is embarrassing

Regarding "Senate vote to support Roe v Wade expected to fall short" (May 11): I’m exhausted with the amount of energy put in to the abortion debate. Americans should use all that time and money on sex education, family planning and making contraception available and affordable to all. So many parents can’t afford quality day care, or have access to health care themselves to carry a healthy pregnancy. They need access to healthy food and good quality schools for a growing brain and body to develop. Currently, there is a baby formula shortage and diapers are taxed in Missouri as a luxury. The financial hit parents (mostly women) take to stay home and raise children is reflected in their lower Social Security payments and ability to save for retirement.