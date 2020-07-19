Letter: US can go to the moon, but it can’t beat the coronavirus
0 comments

Letter: US can go to the moon, but it can’t beat the coronavirus

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
New virus outbreaks raise alarm as India cases hit 1 million

A healthcare worker gathers information from a patient at a United Memorial Medical Center COVID-19 testing site Thursday, July 16, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

 David J. Phillip

Today in St. Louis and in Texas, people with coronavirus symptoms sometimes wait a week to get test results — four months after the start of the pandemic in the United States. Each state seems to go its own direction, competing with other states and federal government for medical supplies. There has been a complete, utter failure by the federal government to come up with a organized national response to the pandemic.

The country that put a man on the moon ranks far behind countries like Kenya in its response to the new coronavirus.

Ronald Reagan once said that the United States is “a shining city on the hill — a beacon of hope and a model for the rest of the world.” Sadly, in 2020, the beacon has gone dark.

Greg Parent • St. Louis

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports