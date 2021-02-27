Letter: US cannot endure more empty promises in Afghanistan

Regarding Hizbullah Khan’s guest column, “President Biden must reverse course with the Taliban before it’s too late” (Feb. 18): After finishing this column, I had to check the Post-Dispatch’s front page to make sure I wasn’t reading a war hawk’s opinion piece from 2005.

Khan correctly notes the war’s cost in American dollars (over $2 trillion) and lives (2,352), but believes we should remain to protect the gains we’ve made at this price, promising some vague success just over the horizon, even after every other promised vague success failed to materialize.

We have pumped $137 billion into Afghanistan alone for nation building — far more than the Marshall Plan — and have almost nothing to show for it. The Marshall Plan brought an entire continent ravaged by war back to its feet in the span of a few years. Two decades after World War II, even decimated countries such as France and West Germany were safe, prosperous nations. Two decades into Afghanistan, the State Department still advises prospective travelers to draft a will and discuss funeral plans.