Letter: US consumers are to blame for dependence on imports

Regarding “Cargo backlog creates traffic headaches on sea and land” (Oct. 20): To quote Pogo in Walt Kelly’s famous comic strip, “We have met the enemy and he is us.” It’s easy but deceptive to cast blame on supply-chain issues on politicians, greedy corporations or poorly managed port authorities. But let’s be honest and admit the enemy is us — at least partially.

I recently tried to buy an iron at a big box store, but all were made overseas. Having no alternative, I bought one of the foreign ones. Every day, we purchase imported products. Just check the labels. We have grown dependent on products cheaply made abroad.

I am not casting blame on corporations that search for cheaper labor costs and higher profits. As long as we buy those products, we are the ones to blame.