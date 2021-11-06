Letter: US consumers are to blame for dependence on imports

Regarding “Cargo backlog creates traffic headaches on sea and land” (Oct. 20): To quote Pogo in Walt Kelly’s famous comic strip, “We have met the enemy and he is us.” It’s easy but deceptive to cast blame on supply-chain issues on politicians, greedy corporations or poorly managed port authorities. But let’s be honest and admit the enemy is us — at least partially.
I recently tried to buy an iron at a big box store, but all were made overseas. Having no alternative, I bought one of the foreign ones. Every day, we purchase imported products. Just check the labels. We have grown dependent on products cheaply made abroad.
I am not casting blame on corporations that search for cheaper labor costs and higher profits. As long as we buy those products, we are the ones to blame.
Many everyday items we buy cannot be made profitable because of higher U.S. labor costs. We can spend time searching for American made products, and if we have to spend a little more in time and money, so be it. If we still have to buy foreign goods, so be it, until more of us demand products be made here in the U.S. If and when manufacturers see a rising demand for American made products, they will fill it.