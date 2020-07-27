Letter: US funding is vital in fight to control the coronavirus

“No matter how successful we are in fighting the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic at home, we will never stop it unless we are also fighting it around the world.” This quote from two retired U.S. military leaders, Adm. James Stavridis and Gen. Anthony Zinni, illustrates that an international response to the coronavirus is critical to ensure its demise. Unfortunately, the most recent emergency supplemental package passed by Congress in March allocated less than half of 1% of its total budget for international funding.
If we continue at this sub-optimal level of funding, Oxfam estimates that 500 million people throughout the globe could come to live in conditions of poverty. Many organizations that fight global poverty, such as The Borgen Project, suggest that at least a $12 billion boost to the U.S. international affairs budget is necessary to adequately fund global health programs and provide dire economic relief and humanitarian aid to those who need it most in the developing world.
I call on Missouri’s congressional delegation, including Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley and Reps. William Lacy Clay and Ann Wagner, to ensure we are successful in our fight against the pandemic and support additional emergency funding for the nation’s international affairs budget.
Michael Roberts • University City
