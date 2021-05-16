 Skip to main content
Letter: US future hinges on the votes of descendants of slaves
Letter: US future hinges on the votes of descendants of slaves

Regarding "Missouri Republicans want special session on voting and election changes" (May 12): The ultimate irony is that Black people were brought to America as slaves, yet now the good and decent future of America depends on the votes of those slaves' descendants. That is why Republicans across the country are trying desperately to prevent Blacks from voting.

Republicans who favor lying and treason, along with support for the rich and powerful, know that if those descendants of slaves vote, Republicans would never ever be elected. So members of the GOP are now cheating to prevent people of color from voting.

Andrew Reeves • Kirkwood 

