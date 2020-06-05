Letter: US has oppressed many but is still capable of change
The banner headline on the cover of the June 1 Post-Dispatch read “We are not done.” But I say: We have not started. Our government can’t seem to take care of all of its people, so maybe we’d better start with the ones we are the most morally obligated to.

Some of us believe that all people are created equal, and that is what our country was theoretically founded on. Oppressive laws need to be taken out of the books and just laws written clearly so that we don’t need a lawyer to explain what they mean. Opportunity needs to be made obtainable for everyone. We need change. We cannot wait several generations to become a just country. The police officer who leaned on the neck of George Floyd was so representative of the way we have leaned on and oppressed so many people in our past. But that doesn’t mean that we are incapable of changing. We are more than capable.

Gayle Lyles • St. Peters

