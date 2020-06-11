Letter: US history is messy, but hopefully change is possible

Regarding the letter “Are wealthy TV preachers helping to ease tensions?” (June 6): For too long we have let groups attempt to rewrite history and haven’t challenged them. This is particularly true of right-wing Christians of all denominations.
The Constitution is not a Christian document. It was written by pragmatic white men who didn’t trust each other, thus the divisions of power. Nor were all people created equal. Women, Native Americans and slaves were all left out.
The Confederacy was not about states’ rights; it was about maintaining the horrible practice of slavery.
The fact that white Europeans overtook this land from the indigenous population is historical fact. A true stain on our past is how we have treated the indigenous population since then.
My point is that we need to teach the true American story and embrace it. It is messy, frightening at times, but always hopeful and open to change. That is its true lasting legacy.
George Genung • Glendale
