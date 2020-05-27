Letter: US inaction results in needless coronavirus deaths
Letter: US inaction results in needless coronavirus deaths

For many, exposure to the coronavirus is entirely avoidable. Some, like nurses, have no choice. They tragically sacrifice in service to their cause. But for the rest of us, it’s a stupid way to die.

For the apathetic, it is true that we all die of something, but there is a reason why life expectancy has nearly doubled since 1900. We have 140 years of germ theory, 100 years of pandemic science, and the aggregate of thousands of epidemiologists and medical scientists trying to help us. Yet we dither.

To dismiss these advances in science as erroneous matters of opinion is to surrender to an unnecessary fate for our country, and is why we still have a 9/11-amount of deaths in the United States every two or three days.

Yet, in an epic example of malfeasance, a coordinated, strategic, national system of testing and contact tracing is not even planned.

As a result, there are thousands of Americans alive right now who will be dead in the near future, who would otherwise live.

American businesses like restaurants, hair stylists, and baseball teams alike, did their duty. As good citizens, they sacrificed for their country to assist in slowing the contagion. They bought the federal government time to develop a coordinated plan. Instead, there is no plan. In the meantime, thousands more Americans will suffer and die unnecessarily. Maybe even someone we know. Maybe even us.

Karl Frank Jr. • Oakville

