 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: US invasion history leave little room for Russia criticism

  • 0
IRAQ-US-WAR

Smoke covers the presidential palace compound in Baghdad on March 21, 2003 during a massive U.S.-led air raid on the Iraqi capital. Smoke billowed from a number of targeted sites, including one of President Saddam Hussein's palaces, an AFP correspondent said. AFP PHOTO/Patrick BAZ

 PATRICK BAZ

Regarding “’The worst sunrise in my life’: Ukrainians wake to attack” (Feb. 24): A case can be made that Russia’s actions violate international law, but we need to look at the actual circumstances. In my opinion, given the U.S. government’s numerous illegal invasions, most clearly the invasion of Iraq, based on lies, the U.S. is in no place to condemn Russia. But can principled observers?

Russian President Vladimir Putin has characterized the expansion of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization as a serious threat to Russia. Ukraine’s leaders have reiterated their calls for NATO membership.

Putin is obviously not Mahatma Gandhi. But I don’t think any Russian leader would have accepted these conditions. Imagine what the U.S. would do if Mexico was moving toward entering into a military alliance with China.

Indeed, we don’t need such hypotheticals. President John F. Kennedy was fully prepared to invade Cuba if he couldn’t get Russian missiles out peacefully through negotiations in 1962.

People are also reading…

Francis A. Boyle • Champaign, Ill.

Professor of International Law, University of Illinois College of Law

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News