Letter: US invasion history leave little room for Russia criticism

Regarding “’The worst sunrise in my life’: Ukrainians wake to attack” (Feb. 24): A case can be made that Russia’s actions violate international law, but we need to look at the actual circumstances. In my opinion, given the U.S. government’s numerous illegal invasions, most clearly the invasion of Iraq, based on lies, the U.S. is in no place to condemn Russia. But can principled observers?

Russian President Vladimir Putin has characterized the expansion of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization as a serious threat to Russia. Ukraine’s leaders have reiterated their calls for NATO membership.

Putin is obviously not Mahatma Gandhi. But I don’t think any Russian leader would have accepted these conditions. Imagine what the U.S. would do if Mexico was moving toward entering into a military alliance with China.

Indeed, we don’t need such hypotheticals. President John F. Kennedy was fully prepared to invade Cuba if he couldn’t get Russian missiles out peacefully through negotiations in 1962.

Francis A. Boyle • Champaign, Ill.

Professor of International Law, University of Illinois College of Law