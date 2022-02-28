Letter: US invasion of Iraq negates criticism of Russian aggression

Regarding “Ukraine’s capital under threat as Russia presses invasion” (Feb. 25): The whole world is in an outcry because of Russia invading Ukraine, even though many people of Russian descent live in parts of Ukraine. The U.S. has imposed sanctions and condemned Russian actions, but in my opinion, it has made minimal effort to search for peace. Russia could very well be concerned about the North Atlantic Treaty Organization at its back door. We’ve done a good job of ensuring Eastern Europe is ready to fight Russia at any time, and yet we blame Russia for being concerned.