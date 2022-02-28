 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: US invasion of Iraq negates criticism of Russian aggression

Regarding “Ukraine’s capital under threat as Russia presses invasion” (Feb. 25): The whole world is in an outcry because of Russia invading Ukraine, even though many people of Russian descent live in parts of Ukraine. The U.S. has imposed sanctions and condemned Russian actions, but in my opinion, it has made minimal effort to search for peace. Russia could very well be concerned about the North Atlantic Treaty Organization at its back door. We’ve done a good job of ensuring Eastern Europe is ready to fight Russia at any time, and yet we blame Russia for being concerned.

Where was the outcry when the country I regard as the world bully, the United States, decided to invade Iraq nearly 20 years ago based on lies about weapons of mass destruction? These weapons were never found. This war was started by the United States and cost thousands of lives of innocent people and virtually destroyed Iraq. President Joe Biden’s administration, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken, should be ashamed of their lack of leadership, unless, of course, their objective is another war to help out the bankers and weapons manufacturers reap huge profits. For shame.

Richard E. Browning • Washington, Mo.

