Letter: US is arrogant to impose Western values on Afghanistan

Regarding the editorial “The Afghan war might be over for U.S. troops, but the war is far from over” (July 11): When the United States and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization coalition first arrived in Afghanistan, their mission was to eliminate al-Qaida and their Taliban hosts. They were seen by the local population as liberators from the Taliban. The view changed to that of a foreign force of occupation when, I believe, the United States installed corrupt regimes whose leaders failed to win the hearts of their fellow Afghans.

The attempt to propagate Western democracy has become foreign adventure. Our political elites failed to realize that we cannot impose our ideals on a country where Western values are foreign and often opposite to what is accepted in the Afghan feudalistic culture.

Arguments are presented for keeping a military presence in Afghanistan, namely academic, political and religious freedoms, preservation of historical artifacts and temples, women’s rights and the elimination of terrorist organizations. Widespread acceptance of these noble goals has been far from reality.