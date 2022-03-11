 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: US is far too financially dependent on totalitarian China

  • 0

Regarding ”China calls Russia its chief ‘strategic partner’ despite war” (March 7): As we stand by and helplessly watch the Ukrainian people lay their lives on the line for liberty, we are forced to see the consequences of the choices made by our own leaders (of both parties) that have bankrupted us and put us at the mercy of our enemies. As much as we may want to help the people of Ukraine, we are fearful of Russia, with its Chinese backing. How can we confront totalitarianism when we have to borrow money from them in order to pay for it?

Does anyone think for a moment that Taiwan should not be fearful?

Richard Blalock • St. Charles

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News