Letter: US is far too financially dependent on totalitarian China

Regarding ”China calls Russia its chief ‘strategic partner’ despite war” (March 7): As we stand by and helplessly watch the Ukrainian people lay their lives on the line for liberty, we are forced to see the consequences of the choices made by our own leaders (of both parties) that have bankrupted us and put us at the mercy of our enemies. As much as we may want to help the people of Ukraine, we are fearful of Russia, with its Chinese backing. How can we confront totalitarianism when we have to borrow money from them in order to pay for it?