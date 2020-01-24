Letter: US lone superpower status in danger of being weakened

The book “A Very Stable Genius” by Philip Rucker and Carol Leonnig is graphic and provocative, particularly where it highlights the 2017 Pentagon clash between President Donald Trump and military and national security leaders. The military leaders were obviously deeply insulted about not being told of Trump's plan to send troops to the border. But no resignations resulted, and this was good. Our enemies would love to hear of such multiple resignations. And our friends and allies would be hit with nervous puzzlement.
Like it or not, we are the lone global superpower, with that awesome responsibility. Ironically, this enormous role was a primary reason for President Trump’s election to office. Many voters, but not most, viewed the world as too volatile and unpredictable, requiring a blunt-speaking, aggressive persona in the Oval Office. It was hoped such a leader would be more successful asserting the national will and forcing order, both domestically and internationally.
We are now trying to analyze the merit and shortfall resulting from that very bold victory. Whatever, the verdict, the challenge going forward will be controlling the tidal wave of change marking the 21st century.
Our values and the inner-workings of government are in danger of being rendered weak and unreliable. Strong action is urgently needed, and it will not be found in past achievement.
Ted Morrison • Rock Hill