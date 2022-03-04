 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: US military knows how to whip draftees into fighters

  • 0
Lambert traffic light as Leonard Wood dismissal staggered

Soldiers from Fort Leonard Wood Army base gather in the ticketing line on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, as they head home to various parts of the country through Lambert St. Louis International Airport. Thousands of soldiers, many quarantined together before traveling, filed through the airport with less fanfare due to a pandemic-related scheduling and precautions to all parts of the country for the Christmas holiday. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

Regarding the letter “Are coddled young Americans ready for war with Russia?” (Feb. 27): When I entered boot camp for the Navy, my weight was 123 pounds, and I came out 12 weeks later at 145 pounds. Others, according to the letter writer, were perhaps fat, lazy undisciplined youths. But are they ready to be drafted into the military service to help defend our country? My answer to that is yes.

Boot Camp can be hard for some and easy for others. Out of 80 or so in our company, we lost about five who could not adjust to the military life and style. We all changed our living habits and spent time in advanced training before we were sent to protect our country. The military trains you to fight like never before. Just ask former Marine Bill McClellan for details.

We are now producing young men and women every week to protect the U.S., and if that means going against Russia, so be it. Russia seems intent to start World War III. We can’t let that happen.

People are also reading…

Dale Carroll • Imperial

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News