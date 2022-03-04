Letter: US military knows how to whip draftees into fighters

Regarding the letter “Are coddled young Americans ready for war with Russia?” (Feb. 27): When I entered boot camp for the Navy, my weight was 123 pounds, and I came out 12 weeks later at 145 pounds. Others, according to the letter writer, were perhaps fat, lazy undisciplined youths. But are they ready to be drafted into the military service to help defend our country? My answer to that is yes.

Boot Camp can be hard for some and easy for others. Out of 80 or so in our company, we lost about five who could not adjust to the military life and style. We all changed our living habits and spent time in advanced training before we were sent to protect our country. The military trains you to fight like never before. Just ask former Marine Bill McClellan for details.

We are now producing young men and women every week to protect the U.S., and if that means going against Russia, so be it. Russia seems intent to start World War III. We can’t let that happen.

Dale Carroll • Imperial