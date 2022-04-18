Letter: US military won’t indulge state LGBTQ legislative efforts

Regarding the editorial “ DeSantis’ war on Disney is how autocrats (and some Republicans) handle critics ” (April 5): The Defense Department has always been on the cutting edge of societal change. Looking at a historical timeline proves this.

A lot of states have passed bigoted anti-LGBTQ legislation, prompting the Air Force to send out a notice to its personnel saying that the Defense Department would help with medical and legal aid and, if necessary, transfer affected individuals to other bases.

The key word is transfer. The Defense Department is an apolitical entity that doesn’t engage in grandstanding. Its officials don’t make silly statements about what they are going to do. This statement is as close as you will get to a warning shot. I believe the moment one of these state laws affects military readiness, the military will move personnel and some functions elsewhere. Those who live near a military base, whose livelihood depends on that base, will have only politicians to blame.