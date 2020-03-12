Letter: US morally obligated to help Syrian refugees

Regarding “UN official appeals for more access in Syria” (March 6): The humanitarian crisis in Syria is said to be the worst in it’s history, with a million mostly women, children and babies, driven out of their homes and temporary shelters into the winter cold. They have nowhere to go. While President Donald Trump didn’t start this war, he bears the responsibility for the consequences of his predecessors’ actions, as well as his own.
This massive human tragedy is happening in the wake of Trump’s decision to pull troops out of Syria, leaving our allies, the Kurds, under attack and driven from their territory. The violence killed hundreds of Kurdish fighters and civilians and displaced more that 100,000 people.
From the inception of the U.S.-backed Arab Spring to the abandonment of the Syrian protesters and the appalling red line former President Barack Obama drew concerning chemical weapons, there are urgent questions for which former Vice President Joe Biden must now be held accountable.
Many children had respiratory illnesses because of the overcrowding and cold. Mothers burn plastic to keep children warm. Babies and small children are dying because of the cold. Humanitarian aid to alleviate this heart-breaking human suffering is desperately needed and should be forthcoming on the part of the U.S.
Mollie Freebairn • Jefferson City