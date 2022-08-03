 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: US must display solidarity against Russian invasion

Regarding “Accusations fly after dozens of Ukrainian POWs are killed in prison” (July 29): The reports that the Russian military mutilated and murdered Ukrainian prisoners of war makes it clear that Russia is committing massive war crimes in its invasion of Ukraine. I believe several steps must be taken in response.

First, Russia must be designated as a state sponsor of terrorism. The U.S. Senate recently enacted a resolution calling for this; Secretary of State Anthony Blinken should follow suit. Second, the U.S. must continue to supply Ukraine with needed weapons, including precision artillery. Ukraine should be permitted to use these systems to attack artillery positions inside Russia’s border. Third, it is critical that we continue to express our solidarity with the people of Ukraine. In this regard, Rep. Ann Wagner recently introduced legislation, which passed in the House with the support of all of Missouri’s representatives, to illuminate the Gateway Arch with the colors of Ukraine’s flag on certain dates. The Senate should pass similar legislation.

Russia’s actions leave no doubt that it is waging a war of genocide against the Ukrainian people. Appeasement is not an option; the only solution is Russia’s military defeat. This is not the time for silence or neutrality.

Greg Campbell • Creve Coeur

