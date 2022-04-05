 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: US must help fight against global preventable diseases

Death toll surpasses 6 million for pandemic now in 3rd year

FILE - A health worker takes a swab sample of a man to test for the coronavirus as others wait to get tested in Ahmedabad, India, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. The official global death toll from COVID-19 is on the verge of eclipsing 6 million — underscoring that the pandemic, now in its third year, is far from over. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki, File)

 Ajit Solanki

Regarding the letter "World also needs help with the killer diseases of poverty" (March 24): I completely agree that we must provide health resources to underprivileged nations. When I visit India every summer, I am stricken by the living conditions in rural areas that facilitate the spread of disease. However, these issues always felt external to me until June 2021, when coronavirus cases spiked in India. I remember my fear as my family members tested positive, but hospital beds and oxygen tanks became scarce. For the first time, I and other privileged people received a taste of the circumstances that plague low-income nations. I cannot forget that feeling.

I believe Missouri members of Congress should stand with the world in the fight against preventable diseases by allotting $2 billion in funding for the 2023 fiscal year budget.

Arushi Katyal • Chesterfield

