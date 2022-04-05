Letter: US must help fight against global preventable diseases

Regarding the letter "World also needs help with the killer diseases of poverty" (March 24): I completely agree that we must provide health resources to underprivileged nations. When I visit India every summer, I am stricken by the living conditions in rural areas that facilitate the spread of disease. However, these issues always felt external to me until June 2021, when coronavirus cases spiked in India. I remember my fear as my family members tested positive, but hospital beds and oxygen tanks became scarce. For the first time, I and other privileged people received a taste of the circumstances that plague low-income nations. I cannot forget that feeling.