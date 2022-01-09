Letter: US must not be fooled again. Pass voting rights legislation.

Regarding the editorial “ A year after an American president threatened democracy, the threat remains ” (Jan. 7): How have Donald Trump and the alt-right managed to perpetrate the big lie that he won the election? I believe it’s because we Americans have fooled ourselves in any number of ways.

We have a Declaration of Independence, which declares all men are created equal, except for the enslaved Black people. We thought that the military defeat of the Confederacy and the Emancipation Proclamation eliminated white supremacy, only to see Reconstruction be kicked aside. We thought we saw major strides against racism in the Civil Rights era, and yet we saw a parade of young white men in Charlottesville, Virginia, chanting racist and anti-Semitic statements. We see systemic racism in the economic disparities between our white and Black populations. We see a major effort to prevent our public schools from teaching the facts of our racist past by falsely labeling the teaching of history as critical race theory, something which is, in fact, taught in law schools and not in our public schools. And a mob inspired by Trump nearly succeeded in preventing the certification of the free and fair election of President Joe Biden.