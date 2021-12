Regarding "Trump tested COVID-positive pre-debate, ex-aide says in book" (Dec. 1): I would like to propose a much needed refreshing vacation for millions of Americans: How about a week off without seeing Donald Trump’s face? Trump’s narcissistic head would implode. He would encourage his followers to fight like hell against it. There would be blowback from his enablers and Fox News, along with parades with his banner held high and all his supporters denying reality.