Letter: US needs economic relief, not a rushed confirmation

Democrats are portraying Judge Amy Coney Barrett's likely confirmation as sounding a death knell for previously settled issues such as the Affordable Care Act's coverage for those with preexisting conditions, protections under the Voting Rights Act, and Roe v. Wade. Her previous opinions give Democrats ample reason to believe such concerns are warranted. All are core issues in cases to be decided before the Supreme Court in the near future.
Republicans' strategy appears to be identification of any opposition as anti-Catholic. Even though Joe Biden is himself a Catholic. Furthermore, Republicans are fulminating about Democrats turning the process into something political. But I recently saw an ad promoting Barrett’s candidacy. I’m pretty sure that Democrats did not produce that ad.
Finally, people should ask themselves: Why are we having this fight at all right now, when what really needs to be addressed is whether relief can be provided to those suffering economic hardship due to the coronavirus?
Jack Lockwood • O’Fallon, Mo.
