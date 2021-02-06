Letter: US needs more lawmakers with integrity and a spine

Regarding “Dems plan vote on ousting Marjorie Taylor Greene from panels” (Feb. 3): What will it take to prevent the train wreck that may come from all the current rancor in Congress? How do we get lawmakers back to running the country instead of working only to hold power? If anything, the events that took place on Jan. 6 were a grim reminder that there are people in this country who are not thinking clearly and will follow orders, implied or real, to commit violence.