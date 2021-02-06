Letter: US needs more lawmakers with integrity and a spine

Regarding “Dems plan vote on ousting Marjorie Taylor Greene from panels” (Feb. 3): What will it take to prevent the train wreck that may come from all the current rancor in Congress? How do we get lawmakers back to running the country instead of working only to hold power? If anything, the events that took place on Jan. 6 were a grim reminder that there are people in this country who are not thinking clearly and will follow orders, implied or real, to commit violence.
We now have Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, who poses with guns, fosters numerous conspiracy theories, and endorses political violence. Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado carries a gun to the Capitol and refuses to allow her bag to go through a metal detector. Will it take another disaster to stop the increasing discord? Wasn’t Jan. 6 enough?
We need more representatives and senators with enough integrity and spine to stand up and condemn the lies and stop obstructing the important work of getting the coronavirus under control and the country back on its feet.
Debra Udey • University City