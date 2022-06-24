Letter: US needs to resume manufacturing here, not overseas

Regarding the letter “Globalization should include reliable supply systems” (June 15): The recent supply-chain crisis, surging gas prices, record-high inflation, and conflicts abroad have most Americans feeling emotional and economic strain. So I believe now is the time to revive a “Made in America” program.

When we separated from Great Britain, we forged a path of self-reliance and instilled local pride and identity. We have now gone backwards, relying on foreign energy and manufacturing. But we have resources and labor right here at home, and we need to reinstate our independence again.

I spent the last year learning about craftsmanship and the value that local artisans and farmers contribute to their communities. I shaped surfboards in San Diego, rolled cigars in Tampa, wood-carved crab mallets in Baltimore, pressed vinyl records in Cleveland, and cut glass for a mosaic in St. Louis. My main takeaway? America’s core is innovation and remains an incubator of ideas, while timeless trades and rituals continue to shape our distinctive communities and culture. Today’s crisis has reignited the benefits of supporting local products and services.

This 4th of July, think about your community and that fundamental American sentiment, “We’re all in this together.” Let’s stay authentic, resourceful, and appreciate those that have mastered their craft to better our community.

Daniel Seddiqui • St. Charles