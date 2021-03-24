Letter: US needs to stop hating, become the melting pot again

Regarding the editorial “The Capitol rioters didn’t ‘love this country.’ They attacked democracy.” (March 18): When I was growing up, the United States was proud to say we were the melting pot of the world. But recently there seems to be so much hate toward many people in that melting pot. It seems to be especially true of those on the right of the political spectrum. These same people claim to be Christians and have moral values, but contrary to the teachings of Christ to love, they seem to hate. They hate Blacks, Hispanics, Asians, middle easterners, Jews, Muslims, Democrats, liberals, those in the LGBTQ community, and the list goes on.

America need to become, once more, inclusive of others and embrace the different cultures in this country. We do not have to become part of different cultures, but need to understand and allow them to continue for those who are part of those cultures. As a medical professional, I have worked with many different cultures. Yes, it is difficult to understand different cultures but, primarily, it is educational.