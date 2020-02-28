Letter: US needs to throw discrimination on ash heap of history

Regarding the letter “Forget diversity, award those who are most qualified” (Feb. 14): I’m a 67-year-old white man who lived through the Civil Rights era, and I’m here to say: Diversity is a breath of fresh air.
White men have had it their own way for way too long. Discrimination isn’t in the rearview mirror, my friend. Sadly, it’s still alive and well, and here’s hoping this country has the intestinal fortitude to throw it on the ash heap of history sooner rather than later.
I’m hopeful about my kids’ generation coming up. I have faith in them. The day we all move toward a more perfect union we will be so much better. It takes work with each other, and yes, it means we should be our brothers’ and sisters’ keeper. This is the United States of America. We’re not there yet, but I have faith. Let’s throw off that which holds us back for a better tomorrow.
Dennis Gilbert • Belleville