Letter: US no longer a global beacon advocating abortion rights

Abortion North Dakota

FILE - Pro-abortion rights signs are seen during the March for Life 2016, in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, Jan. 22, 2016. A North Dakota judge on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, put on hold the state’s trigger law banning abortion while a lawsuit moves forward that argues it violates the state constitution.

 Alex Brandon - staff, AP

Regarding the editorial “Asking other states to help Missouri rape victims should highlight GOP’s cruelty here” (Aug. 14): The recent overturn of abortion rights is very disturbing. For the U.S., as a world leader, to promote abortion bans is a devastating move. It sets a terrible example for countries with instability and huge gender disparity. Abortion opponents here have no idea how women living in poverty suffer from child marriage and forced pregnancy. Roughly 1.2 million adolescent girls under 18 marry annually in the world, and an additional 2.5 million are at risk because of the pandemic.

In fact, research shows that women’s political participation promotes democracy by providing greater responsiveness to citizen needs and cooperation between party and ethnic lines. I believe it is important to increase women’s political presentation, especially when dealing with issues like abortion. The Girls Lead Act empowers women with equal educational and leadership opportunities. I learned about the bill while interning at The Borgen Project, and I think it definitely needs more support.

Sherry Wang • St. Louis

