Letter: US no longer a global beacon advocating abortion rights

Regarding the editorial “Asking other states to help Missouri rape victims should highlight GOP’s cruelty here” (Aug. 14): The recent overturn of abortion rights is very disturbing. For the U.S., as a world leader, to promote abortion bans is a devastating move. It sets a terrible example for countries with instability and huge gender disparity. Abortion opponents here have no idea how women living in poverty suffer from child marriage and forced pregnancy. Roughly 1.2 million adolescent girls under 18 marry annually in the world, and an additional 2.5 million are at risk because of the pandemic.