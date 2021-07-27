Letter: US Olympic athletes' kneeling is shameful grandstanding

Regarding " Soccer players kneel to start new era of Olympic activism " (July 21): I am one of many people disappointed in the U.S. Olympic athletes who chose to kneel in protest at the Games. These athletes are sponsored by and wearing the uniforms of the United States. If they have grievances or complaints with their country, they should have declined the opportunity to participate on its behalf.

We would respect someone who makes a sacrifice to support or publicize a grievance, but these athletes are not making any sacrifice. They will still get their medals and their interviews and their contracts while insulting their country before the entire world. Why don't they take a knee at the grocery store checkout? Why don't they take a knee at the movie theater? The answer is obvious — because there are no cameras there. I want to root for the athletes from my country. Instead, I am embarrassed by them.