Letter: US ought to look to Canada, Europe about voting laws

Regarding “ Biden all but concedes defeat on voting, election bills ” (Jan. 14): Are Canadian voting laws undemocratic? To my understanding, Canada requires an ID to vote. Canada also requires an ID to request a mail-in ballot. Canada requires ballots to be received by Election Day to be counted. In 46 of 47 European countries, IDs are required to vote. In 35 of 47 European countries mail-in ballots are not allowed for voters residing in the country.

That doesn’t make them undemocratic. I don’t understand why, in this country, we consider similar proposed laws to be undemocratic, or even racist. Special allowances during our 2020 elections to mitigate risk during the pandemic were just that — special and should not be considered the norm forever. Removing special allowances is now appropriate. We as a people, regardless of political bent, need confidence in the integrity of our elections. While the free world looks to the United States for leadership, perhaps we should look to other democracies for best election practices.