Letter: US politics caused countless avoidable virus deaths

APTOPIX Virus Outbreak

A visitor sits on a bench to look artist Suzanne Brennan Firstenberg’s “In America: Remember,” a temporary art installation made up of white flags to commemorate Americans who have died of COVID-19, on the National Mall, in Washington, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 eclipsed 700,000 late Friday, a number greater than the population of Boston. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

 Jose Luis Magana

Regarding “A million American lives lost to the pandemic deserve to be remembered” (April 19), I believe Lynn Schmidt was correct in saying coronavirus victims should be remembered. It’s even more important that we remember 1 million Americans have died and that we’re among the world’s highest per-capita pandemic death rates among developed countries, due to the nonsensical politicization of a medical crisis.

Let’s put politics aside and look at the facts. If the U.S. response had matched the death rate per capita of Germany or Canada, many American deaths would have been avoided. If we had matched South Korea’s death rate, 880,000 American lives could have been saved.

We are already setting the stage for a future pandemic disaster. Let’s stop hiding our heads in the sand and learn from our mistakes and those of others. Failing to do so will save millions of our children and grandchildren from avoidable deaths.

Dennis Ayden • St. Louis

