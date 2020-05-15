Letter: US really needs rental assistance and hunger relief

Regarding the editorial “Moratorium on evictions, utility cutoffs needed to prevent homeless surge” (May 5): In the next coronavirus aid package from Congress, it’s critical that such legislation address housing and food insecurity.
The economic downturn resulting from the pandemic has left millions of Americans unable to pay their rent. Congress should respond to this crisis by appropriating at least $100 billion for rental assistance in its next relief bill, as well as enacting a national moratorium on evictions.
The Post-Dispatch has also reported on the increase in hunger. Historically, the best program for addressing food insecurity has been the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. Congress should provide for a 15% increase in the maximum food-stamp benefit, raise the minimum benefit to $30, and suspend administrative rules that reduce benefits.
Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley should support action in both of these areas in the next relief package.
Greg Campbell • Creve Coeur
