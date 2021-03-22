 Skip to main content
Letter: US should be more empathetic to neighbors’ struggles
Letter: US should be more empathetic to neighbors’ struggles

Regarding “Republicans seize on immigration as border crossings surge” (March 19): The news and internet are full of politicians, police, vigilantes and border patrol agents talking about the uncontrolled immigration situation at our southern border. What I hear very little about, in this very wealthy nation, is the horrendous economic and social upheaval that causes this mass migration in the first place. Where is the empathy?

The border problem would resolve itself if the migrants had no reason to leave their homelands. Why would Central Americans leave their homes, their culture, their language, their immediate and extended families, unless they felt they had no other choice? Let’s work on the cultural disruption happening in Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and El Salvador. And to our direct neighbor, Mexico. When others from Africa and the Middle East try entering among the throng of Central Americans, I have no issue with rejecting them. But let’s focus on our neighbors and their problems and treat them as neighbors, not as criminals and invaders.

Klaus Illian • Manchester

