Letter: US should focus resources to help preserve democracy
Letter: US should focus resources to help preserve democracy

Regarding “Biden warns of US peril from Trump’s ‘dagger’ at democracy” (Jan. 6): As a member of the American Bar Association for almost 50 years, I fear that our American democracy is in great peril. Many Americans don’t realize how close we came to losing our form of government on Jan. 6, 2021. Do any of us know what would have happened if the Senate had not returned to the Capitol following the riots to certify the election results according to the U.S. Constitution? What events could have occurred the next day or in the following days that might have delayed, or even prevented, the certification of the election?

I expect others to lament that they are only one person and can’t do anything about it or that no one will listen to them. But they must not cease working to counter those who have hijacked the Republican Party and are trying to destroy our democracy.

Bob Kaintz • University City

