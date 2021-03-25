Letter: US should follow Mark Twain’s anti-imperialism attitude

Missouri’s Mark Twain has been called the greatest humorist the United States has produced and the father of American literature. Twain was also an anti-imperialist. It is this legacy that must be resurrected.

Twain’s anti-imperialism grew from a world tour which led him to write, “There are many humorous things in the world, among them the white man’s notion that he is less savage than the other savages.” Twain’s anti-imperialism peaked with the U.S. occupation of the Philippines, leading him to join the American Anti-Imperialist League.

Imperialism is no less prevalent now than it was during Twain’s time. With over 500 military bases across the world, the U.S. wants to dominate the world. The billionaires and corporate executives, along with the politicians they control, tell us it is patriotic to blindly support these endeavors. Twain called patriotism “a word that always commemorates a robbery.” We cheer bombings while our neighbor goes hungry. Workers overseas didn’t steal our jobs. Those jobs were sent overseas by corporations using laws and treaties written by their politicians