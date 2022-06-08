Letter: US should follow other countries and impose restrictions

Regarding "Biden appeals for tougher gun laws: 'How much more carnage?'" (June 2): With the recent carnage over guns, and Texas looking for someone to blame, we should put the blame where it belongs: on a country that loves guns and is unable to restrict their use to those over 21 and without any history of violence or abuse of guns. An 18-year-old boy should not be able to buy a gun and ammunition. When we will join other countries that have solved the problem of mass murders?